California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.08 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of New York Times by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 52.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYT stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Times has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

