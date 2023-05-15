California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.28 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $77.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average is $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $93.15.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.
Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.
