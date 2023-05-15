California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.29 Million Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,966 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $536,229.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,675. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $53.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Further Reading

