California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.30 Million Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,827 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,213 shares of company stock worth $775,152. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBCI. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Further Reading

