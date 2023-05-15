California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.36 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Polaris by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,221,000 after purchasing an additional 76,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $104.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $123.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.59.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.