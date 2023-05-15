California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.68 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,036 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $12,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $60.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

