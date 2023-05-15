California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.84 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $12,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,180,000 after purchasing an additional 206,055 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 114,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,883 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,873 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,516 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $254.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $281.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.80.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.42%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

