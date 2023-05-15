California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,956,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,165,000 after purchasing an additional 538,544 shares during the period. Browning West LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,430,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,787,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,934,000 after purchasing an additional 431,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 42,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,400,000 after acquiring an additional 501,445 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 2.1 %

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

About Tempur Sealy International



Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading

