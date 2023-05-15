California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.08 Million Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 502,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,511 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $13,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Nutanix Price Performance

Nutanix Profile

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07.

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.