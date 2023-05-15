California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.13 Million Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DTM opened at $46.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

