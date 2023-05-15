California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.27 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $13,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 126.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SON opened at $59.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

