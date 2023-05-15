California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.35 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 566.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFG. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $51.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 30.40%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

