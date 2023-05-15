California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,009,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,614,000 after acquiring an additional 200,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,454,000 after buying an additional 4,872,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,015,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,470,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $8.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.