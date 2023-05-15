California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,819,000 after acquiring an additional 126,287 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of THG opened at $119.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,995.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.26 and a 12-month high of $149.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.28.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -10,800.00%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

