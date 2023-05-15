California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 505,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,548 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after purchasing an additional 827,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,413,000 after acquiring an additional 556,097 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,046,000 after acquiring an additional 376,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,556,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,068,000 after acquiring an additional 233,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkermes Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

ALKS stock opened at $31.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.61. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Further Reading

