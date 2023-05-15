California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121,951 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Silgan by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Silgan Stock Performance

SLGN opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

