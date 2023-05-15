California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,966 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 437.3% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after buying an additional 716,860 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 630.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 691,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after buying an additional 596,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 965,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after purchasing an additional 361,457 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

