California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $12,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,857 shares of company stock valued at $415,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $211.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.35. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $314.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.90%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

