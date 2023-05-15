California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 23,786 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 22.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

Balchem Price Performance

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BCPC opened at $125.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.32. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

