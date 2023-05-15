California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,424 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after purchasing an additional 353,032 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,061,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after buying an additional 353,739 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,355,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after buying an additional 140,577 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,035,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 57,586 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

BSY opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at $346,850,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,673 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

