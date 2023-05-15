California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,096 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Popular were worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Popular during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.65.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18. Popular had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Popular’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

