California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 450,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,263 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HUN opened at $25.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.