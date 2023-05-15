California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $43,823,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,762,000 after acquiring an additional 268,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after acquiring an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $56.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.