California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,007 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,007 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

