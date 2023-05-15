California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,635 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,635 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Generac by 568.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $111.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.46. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

