California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,956 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,956 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,256,000 after acquiring an additional 249,440 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,388,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,614,000 after acquiring an additional 59,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after acquiring an additional 839,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

