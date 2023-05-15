California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 33,788 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,788 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $35.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

