California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,711 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $928,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,512,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $123.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.77.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

