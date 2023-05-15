California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 56,036 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,428,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 276,042 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 263,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

