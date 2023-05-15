California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. East Coast Asset Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 31,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

Woodward Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $107.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $116.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Woodward Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.