California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,965 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.58.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

