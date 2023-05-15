Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAIL. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,656,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,034,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 360,485 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 810,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 350,075 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1,335.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 261,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 243,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,046,000.

Shares of BATS:TAIL opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

