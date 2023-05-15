Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 29,019 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 122,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.31% and a return on equity of 17,106.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

