Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,044 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Shares of MCHP opened at $73.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

