Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 31,937 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 148.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 329.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 80,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 61,715 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 763,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after buying an additional 88,706 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $632.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

