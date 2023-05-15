Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 40,132 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,132 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PID. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,680,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after acquiring an additional 659,229 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,468,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,658,400,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 412,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 307,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 270,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PID stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

