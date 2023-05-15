Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,268 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Boston Partners raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,812,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $84.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

