Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 417,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 44,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 44,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $79.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CHK. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.