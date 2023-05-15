Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RFV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $342,000.

NYSEARCA RFV opened at $92.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $110.46.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

