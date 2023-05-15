Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 10,512 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 378.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,623 shares of company stock worth $20,589,012. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

