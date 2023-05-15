Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 55,903 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 152.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,903 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IBML stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

