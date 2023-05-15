Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 85,044 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 85,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

