Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.