Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares during the period. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCS opened at $5.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

