Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,442.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,646 shares of company stock worth $32,294,398. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PWR opened at $173.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.25 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

