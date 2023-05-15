Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $62.51 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,079,121 shares of company stock worth $69,362,134 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

