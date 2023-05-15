Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $44.02 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $178.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

