Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,348,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,645 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $887,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPQ opened at $45.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $49.97.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.