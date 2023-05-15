Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,084 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIY. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 135,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 98,581 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MIY opened at $11.01 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

