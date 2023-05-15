Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 159,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

